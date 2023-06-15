The milestone silver jubilee show, held by The Rotary Club of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix, takes place on Sunday June 24.

It will be free to enter with a host of attractions including its traditional dog show, free family activities, fairground rides, classic cars, performances from Westgate Cheerleaders, and Fearless Dance Troupe and a birds of prey display.

There will also be food and drink, including a real ale bar, Prosecco and spirits bar on offer.

The organisers have staged the show for 25 years, only missing out in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, and its predecessor, The Midgley Show, have taken place in Carr Lodge Park in the centre of Horbury for 39 years.

A spokesperson for Horbury Show, said: “The Show regularly attracts several thousand people from Wakefield, Horbury, Ossett, Netherton and surrounding districts.

"We offer free entrance to all visitors and provide free programmes for the show.

"We do however ask for donations towards both parking and programmes because all the profits our Rotary Club makes from the show are paid into our Charitable Trust Fund to be used mainly for local charitable causes.”

Groups such as Empath Action CIC, The Community Choir Wakefield, and Senior Citizens Support Group were among the 35 groups who were awarded a slice of £13,000 from the rotary club’s trust fund earlier this year.