All successful bidders from community groups and charities were invited to attend a presentation event at Horbury Working Members Club, Wakefield, on Sunday, May 21.

Local organisations were invited to make an application for up to £400 for their charity or good cause, which resulted in over 40 bids being received, earlier this March.

Bids were made by community, charitable, youth, and sporting organisations as well as by individuals within Horbury, Ossett and surrounding areas, all who received funding.

Horbury Rotary Club has donated thousands to local charities and organisations in the area.

The money donated, was raised primarily through the 2022 Horbury Show and the Santa Sleigh collections last Christmas, by the rotary club.

Barry Blakemore, the president of the Rotary Club of Horbury and Phoenix, said: “It is great to distribute the money from our Charitable Trust Fund to the people who helped to put it there i.e. the local community.

"We are fortunate to be part of a community with a sense of pride and purpose which is willing to invest in supporting the many volunteers, parents and children who are integral to its ongoing success.

"We look forward to seeing the recipients and all the community again on Sunday 25th June 2023 in Carr Lodge Park at what will be our 25th consecutive Horbury Show.”