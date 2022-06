In its 24th year, the show, run by the Rotary Club of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix, the fun-packed day was held at Carr Lodge Park.

From falconry and ferret racing to Punch and Judy to donkey rides, there was something for everyone.

Take a look, see if we caught you enjoying the day's events!

1. Horbury Show at Carr Lodge Park. (All pictures by Scott Merrylees) Photo Sales

2. Fairground rides were popular with the youngsters. Photo Sales

3. A fair wouldn't be a fair without a ride on the teacups! Photo Sales

4. Lots of fun to be had on the rides. Photo Sales