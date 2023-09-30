'Any of us can foster': New short film encourages more people in Wakefield to become foster carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the sixth film produced by a growing partnership of councils and children’s trusts to promote the fostering of children and young people through local authorities.

The message of “Any of Us” is because “any of us can foster” a child or young person, if you have the capacity to care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film has been produced by Reel TwentyFive and overseen by CAN Digital and project manager consultant, Rachel Brown.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new short film aims to encourage more people in Wakefield to foster.

Rachel said: “We hope that this will mean that the film and its messaging will appeal to as wider audience as possible and encourage people to foster for their local authority.

The film looks at three very different people who all show some of the attributes needed to be a foster carer in incidents from their daily lives – Ayesha going to the aid of a pedestrian after a minor road accident, Neil calming down an aggressive situation in a snooker club, and Marsha identifying a young person showing signs of distress and intervening with them at school.

Different individuals in very different scenarios, but each in their own way showing the caring instinct that is fundamental to being a foster carer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film develops so that it becomes clear that one of these three everyday people will become the foster carer to Chloe. But which one of the three will be the one to make the difference?

Councillor Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for children and young people.

The main character’s stories are all interwoven with Chloe’s, as we see her journey into fostering.

Councillor Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “First and foremost, this project is about giving our fostering service a high-quality film that highlights the fact that anyone who cares has the potential to become a foster carer.

“In our district, we want more people to step forward and become foster carers, so that our most vulnerable children and young people have a place to call home in a community they know.

“We really care about the work that we do. It’s all about giving children a chance to thrive and become the best person they can be.”