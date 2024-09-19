Apartment complex to be renovated after being shut down over fire safety concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A city centre apartment complex which was shut down by the fire service safety due to safety concerns is to undergo renovation.

Planning permission has been granted to redevelop Trend House, on Northgate, in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a prohibition notice at the building last year.

The notice made it an offence for anyone to live at the premises and warned that anyone failing to comply could face prosecution.

Trend House, on Northgate, is to undergo renovation. The fire service shut the building down in January 2023 over safety concerns.

Wakefield Council this week approved an application to renovate the existing 15 flats at the site and create a further six homes.

The proposals, by Trend Developments WKD Ltd, include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes.

No changes to the outside of the building are planned.

A number of listed buildings are close to the site which is also near to the Wood Street conservation area boundary.

Planning officers said the scheme would have a “neutral impact” on the area.

A report says: “The proposal would not result in harm to visual amenity, including the setting of the heritage assets, residential amenity, highway safety or any other matters relevant to the proposal.”

The fire service took action at the property in January 2023 when a notice was attached to the entrance of the four-storey building.

It stated: “The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority is of the opinion that the risk to people in case of fire in the premises is so high that the use of the premises must be prohibited.”

The property, on the corner of Northgate and Providence Street, was converted into flats around a decade ago and includes what used to be Rileys Pool, Snooker and Poker Club and empty offices.

A design and access statement submitted to Wakefield Council in 2012 said it would be a “sustainable development” and would help the council’s objective of improving the city centre.