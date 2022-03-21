Apartment plans for former nursing home rejected

Planners at Wakefield Council said a lack of parking was enough to reject the conversion of The Glynn Residential Home in Wrenthorpe, into nine self-contained units.

Facing out onto Bradford Road, a new entrance was proposed for the corner plot onto Whitegates Close.

But council officials said little evidence was produced by the applicant, Property Complete Ltd, that the exit and entrance onto the site would not be obstructed.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The residential home shut down last year.

In addition, they questioned the internal alterations to the building insisting they could harm its character.

The company had applied for a change of use from a nursing to five one-bedroom, one two-bed and three three-bedroom flats.

There were also two objections, and a letter of concern, raising points about privacy for surrounding residents, boundary issues and a lack of publicity surrounding the plans.

The Glynn was closed down last year following a scathing report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), after visiting inspectors said that medicines were not being administered safely and that no "adequate investigations" were carried out after accidents.

It was put into special measures and then shut down after the watchdog said it had failed to comply with an action notice that was issued.