Police are appealing for witnesses after a car hit a 77-year-old pedestrian in Pontefract last night.

The incident happened at around 6.24pm when a black Vauxhall Corsa, travelling along Carleton Road, hit the man.

He was taken to hospital and remains there today where his condition is said to be stable.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or what happened prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage that may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.

The log reference is 1513 of 7 August.