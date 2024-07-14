Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man entered the River Aire following a fish trip with a friend.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man having entered the water near The Island, Knottingley, at around 10pm on Wednesday, July 10.

The man was identified as Nathan Stanley, aged 36, who had been fishing with a friend prior to entering the river.

Multi-agency searches, including the use of underwater search teams, have taken place since then to try and locate Nathan.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, Wakefield District CID are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of Nathan since Wednesday night as they try and establish whether Nathan has made his way out of the water.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1899 of 10 July.