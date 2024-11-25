Appeal for van driver to come forward following serious collision in Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
The collision happened on November 11, on Barnsdale Road.The collision happened on November 11, on Barnsdale Road.
The collision happened on November 11, on Barnsdale Road.
Officers investigating a serious injury collision which took place earlier this month, in Castleford, are appealing for a van driver who stopped to assist to come forward.

The collision happened at about 4.45pm on Monday, November 11, on Barnsdale Road close to Lock Lane between Allerton Bywater and Castleford.

The man, who was wearing an orange hi-vis vest, was driving a white van and initially stopped to assist the injured cyclist but left the scene after the ambulance arrived, but before police attended at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers need to speak to him as part of their ongoing enquiries into this incident.

It is reported that two cyclists riding on the pavement in opposite directions have collided, with one of the cyclists then falling into the road.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, which are not understood to be life-threatening.

Police are urging the van driver or anyone with information about his identity to make contact by going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 1233 of 11 November.

Related topics:CastlefordPoliceLock Lane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice