Appeal for witnesses after man falls from bridge on M62 near Lofthouse
Police received a concern for safety report at 9.35am today to a man on the motorway bridge between junctions 29 and 30.
A further call was then made to say the man had fallen on to the carriageway.
The ambulance service was contacted and armed officers were deployed to assist at the scene in a medical capacity.
The man was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are described as life threatening.
Enquiries have been ongoing at the scene. Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 0405 of July 4.
Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat