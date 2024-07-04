Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man received life threatening injuries falling from a bridge on the M62 this morning.

Police received a concern for safety report at 9.35am today to a man on the motorway bridge between junctions 29 and 30.

A further call was then made to say the man had fallen on to the carriageway.

The ambulance service was contacted and armed officers were deployed to assist at the scene in a medical capacity.

The man was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are described as life threatening.

Enquiries have been ongoing at the scene. Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 0405 of July 4.