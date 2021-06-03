Appeal for witnesses following multiple-vehicle crash on M1 near Wakefield

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving four vehicles on the M1 northbound near Lofthouse

The incident happened on Saturday, May 29 at around 10:45am between junctions 42 and 43.

The collision involved three cars – a white Ford Fiesta, a green/blue Ford Fiesta, a grey Mercedes E300 - and a car transporter.

The 54-year-old male driving the white Fiesta suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Leeds.

Enquires are ongoing.