Appeal for witnesses following multiple-vehicle crash on M1 near Wakefield
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving four vehicles on the M1 northbound near Lofthouse
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:03 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:04 pm
The incident happened on Saturday, May 29 at around 10:45am between junctions 42 and 43.
The collision involved three cars – a white Ford Fiesta, a green/blue Ford Fiesta, a grey Mercedes E300 - and a car transporter.
The 54-year-old male driving the white Fiesta suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Leeds.
Enquires are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information including dashcam footage is asked to come forward and speak to the police via 101 quoting reference number 13210268177.