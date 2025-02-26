Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were left seriously injured in a crash in Wakefield.

It happened at about 9.55pm yesterday (Tuesday) on Huddersfield Road in West Bretton, close to Junction 38 of the M1.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta which was travelling from West Bretton and a blue Ford C-Max, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The drivers and sole occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of either vehicle in the moments up to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1827 of 25 February.

Anyone with dash cam footage which may assist the investigation is also asked to get in touch.