The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract has given a heartfelt thank you to the local community for their support in buying 11 new reclining chairs for patients.

In July, the hospice launched an appeal to raise £46,900 to buy 14 new reclining chairs, one for each patient room on its Incare unit.

Reclining chairs are crucial for giving patients comfort, care and independence.

After seven years of service, the hospice’s previous chairs had worn out, and it was time to invest in new, top-quality replacements – each costing £3,350.

The Prince of Wales Hospice Charities Darts and Dominoes League made a remarkable donation of £10,000.

In response to the appeal, the community have come together with overwhelming generosity and kindness, helping the hospice to raise over £38,000 so far, which is 80 per cent of the target.

This means that 11 of the 14 chairs needed can now be bought. Individual donors contributed over £16,000 to the appeal.

Meanwhile, The Prince of Wales Hospice Charities Darts and Dominoes League made a remarkable donation of £10,000. The organisation, run by volunteers, has raised over £145,000 altogether for the hospice since 1993.

The Hobson Charity gave £6,464 to the appeal. Pavers Foundation and Hospice Aid UK each contributed £1,600. The Garforth and District Lions Club and IPL Brightgreen each added £1,000.

Friday Revival, a social group of local business owners and managers, have contributed £102 so far and are continuing to raise funds towards the appeal.

Sharon Batty, the Director of Income Generation and Marketing at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: "We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of our community. The donations we have received are not just providing new chairs—they are giving our patients much-needed comfort during a difficult time in their lives.

“This tremendous collective effort is a testament to the compassion and dedication of our supporters, and we are deeply grateful for their kindness and generosity. With just over £8,500 left to raise, we’re hopeful that, with continued help from our community, we will soon reach our goal and ensure every Incare room is equipped with a comfortable, reclining chair.

“On behalf of everyone at The Prince of Wales Hospice, thank you to everyone who has donated for making such a meaningful difference.”