Appeal to find Castleford man last seen getting into a taxi to Leeds
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for help in reporting any information about the whereabouts of a Castleford man last seen getting into a taxi.
Adam Fairfoot Smith, 30, was last seen at 7.10am on Sunday, August 11, getting into a taxi on Albion Street, Castleford, heading towards the Otley area of Leeds.
He is described as white, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown chequered shorts, a black baseball cap and black trainers.
There are concerns for Adam’s welfare and anyone who believes they have seen him or who has any information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 360 of 11 August.