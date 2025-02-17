Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate Rebecca Rodgers who was last seen a week ago.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca, 33, was reported missing yesterday and was last seen in St John’s Chase, Wakefield, at around 6pm last Monday, February 10.

She is described as a white female, about 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with short blonde hair.

She has a tattoo of a feather on one of her arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca was last seen in St John’s Chase, Wakefield, at around 6pm last Monday, February 10.

Rebecca usually wears joggers or jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Superdry jacket.

She was last seen wearing a black zipped jacket or coat, with blue jeans and blue trainers.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Rebecca or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 156 of 16/2.