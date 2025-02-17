Appeal to find missing 33-year-old woman who hasn't been seen for a week
Rebecca, 33, was reported missing yesterday and was last seen in St John’s Chase, Wakefield, at around 6pm last Monday, February 10.
She is described as a white female, about 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with short blonde hair.
She has a tattoo of a feather on one of her arms.
Rebecca usually wears joggers or jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Superdry jacket.
She was last seen wearing a black zipped jacket or coat, with blue jeans and blue trainers.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Rebecca or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 156 of 16/2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.