Appeal to find missing teen Theo Harkin with links to Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth, South Elmsall and Pontefract

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Dec 2024, 13:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information to help find a 15-year-old who has been reported missing from Barnsley.

Theo Harkin is believed to be in the Wakefield area and is thought to frequent Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth, South Elmsall and Pontefract.

He is described as a white male, 6ft, of slim build with short brown hair and a small amount of facial hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police and Theo’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate him.

Theo Harkin is believed to be in the Wakefield area and is thought to frequent Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth, South Elmsall and Pontefract.placeholder image
Theo Harkin is believed to be in the Wakefield area and is thought to frequent Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth, South Elmsall and Pontefract.

Anyone who may have seen Theo or anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 179 of 10th December.

Related topics:PoliceHemsworthSouth ElmsallPontefractBarnsley
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice