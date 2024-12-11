Appeal to find missing teen Theo Harkin with links to Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth, South Elmsall and Pontefract
Police are appealing for information to help find a 15-year-old who has been reported missing from Barnsley.
Theo Harkin is believed to be in the Wakefield area and is thought to frequent Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth, South Elmsall and Pontefract.
He is described as a white male, 6ft, of slim build with short brown hair and a small amount of facial hair.
Police and Theo’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate him.
Anyone who may have seen Theo or anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 179 of 10th December.