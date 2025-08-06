Appeal to help find missing 12-year-old girls from Hemsworth and Fitzwilliam
Isabella Durant has been reported missing from home in Hemsworth and Lily Watson has been reported missing from Fitzwilliam.
They were both reported missing in the early hours of this morning, and it is believed they may be in the South Elmsall or Doncaster areas.
Isabella is described as white, approximately 5ft 2ins tall with long brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, denim shorts and black Nike trainers.
Lily is described as white, approximately 5ft 1ins tall with long dark hair.
She was last seen wearing a black zip-up top and black shorts.
If anyone has seen either Isabella or Lily or has any information about their movements or whereabouts, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 96 of 6 August.