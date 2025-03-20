Appeal to help find missing boys from Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Mar 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate two boys who have been reported missing.

Mohammed Hussain, aged 14, was reported missing at 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 18, and is believed to be in the Wakefield area.

He is described as 5ft tall and of thin build.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mohammed Hussain and Stanislav Topa are missing from home.placeholder image
Mohammed Hussain and Stanislav Topa are missing from home.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black Reebok trainers.

Stanislav Topa, also aged 14, was reported missing on Monday, March 17, and is also believed to be in the Wakefield area.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts or thinks they may have seen them is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1500 of 18/3 (Topa) or 1978 of 18/3 (Hussain).

