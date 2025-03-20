Appeal to help find missing boys from Wakefield

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate two boys who have been reported missing.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Hussain, aged 14, was reported missing at 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 18, and is believed to be in the Wakefield area.

He is described as 5ft tall and of thin build.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mohammed Hussain and Stanislav Topa are missing from home.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black Reebok trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanislav Topa, also aged 14, was reported missing on Monday, March 17, and is also believed to be in the Wakefield area.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts or thinks they may have seen them is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1500 of 18/3 (Topa) or 1978 of 18/3 (Hussain).