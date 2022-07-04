Armed Forces Day 2022: Photos from celebrations at Pontefract Racecourse

Wakefield Council marked the outstanding contribution that Armed Forces make to the country with a day of activities to honour their service to the district and the country.

The celebrations included a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Flypast from the Lancaster Bomber, and an exciting free fall parachute display by The Wings Parachute Display Team.

The event was attended by members from HMS Agamemnon – the Royal Navy’s next submarine that has been twinned with Wakefield.

There was also a special Veterans Parade this year to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands War.

The parade was led by Ben Parkinson MBE, the paratrooper who lost both legs in combat in Afghanistan and carried the Olympic flame at the 2012 London Olympics.

The Royal Navy, Army Units and Royal Air Force Recruiting Teams were also in attendance with a range of interactive activities along with local Armed Forces groups, emergency services, veterans groups and community groups holding stalls and demonstrations.

The event was held at Pontefract Racecourse, which is in Pontefract Park, as it played an important role in World War One, when the land was used as an airfield.

Like so many racecourses, Pontefract was a ready-made airfield and the BE2c aircraft of 33 Squadron and 76 Squadron Royal Flying Corps used the park as a landing ground from 1916 to 1918.

