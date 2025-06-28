Armed Forces Day 2025: Wakefield’s commemorative event returns to Pontefract Park
Wakefield Armed Forces Day returns on Sunday, July 6 to celebrate the contribution of serving and veteran members of the armed forces.
The free event is from 10am to 4.30pm and offers a packed programme including dance performances, live music from military bands and local orchestras before the free fall parachute display.
Visitors can take a walk around the Military Village where they’ll be able to find local military organisations including the Royal British Legion, 5 Towns Veterans Support Hub and Royal Air Force Association, who will be showcasing military vehicles, weapons and much more.
And don’t miss Cadet Corner where you can try your hand at archery among other activities with the Royal Air Forces Cadets and Army Cadets.
If the weather is warm people are advised to bring drinks, shade, sunscreen and hats. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome.
Coun Josie Pritchard, Wakefield Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “Wakefield Armed Forces Day is not far away now, and everyone is working hard behind the scenes to make the event bigger and better than ever this year.
“It will be a fun packed and free day out for all the family to enjoy and, most importantly, it gives people an opportunity to show their support for the Armed Forces and the outstanding work they do for our country.”
Find out more about the event here
