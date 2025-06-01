Armed Forces Day 2025: Wakefield’s family-friendly commemorative event returns to Pontefract Park

Wakefield’s annual day of events to commemorate the service of members of the British Armed Forces will be hosted by Pontefract Park again this summer with activities for all the family, including food trucks and craft market.

Pontefract Park is set to host this year’s Wakefield Armed Forces Day on Sunday, July 6.

The free and family friendly event is from 10am - 4.30pm and offers a packed programme that celebrates the contribution of serving and veteran members of the armed forces and the wider armed forces community.

Coun Josie Pritchard, Wakefield Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “This is always a fun packed and free day out for all the family. It gives people an opportunity to show their support for the Armed Forces and the outstanding work they do for our country.”

Activities include military displays and stalls, arena entertainment, performances by the Yorkshire Military Band as well as The Veterans Parade and a free fall parachute display.

There will also be food trucks, community stalls and a craft market.

If the weather is warm people are advised to bring drinks, shade, sunscreen and hats. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome.

As this is a popular event people are urged, if possible, to car share, use public transport or walk as the roads and car parks will be very busy.

Armed Forces Day – previously known as Veterans’ Day – is a nationwide annual commemoration of the work of the Armed Forces which has been observed since 2006.

It is an opportunity for members of the public to celebrate the service of the Armed Forces community, including military personnel, their families, Cadet Forces and Veterans.