Around 7,000 former mineworkers across Wakefield district receive first pension payment boost

Around 7,000 former mineworkers and their families across the Wakefield district have received their first uplifted pension payments.

They are among more than 100,000 people across the country to benefit from an average weekly pay boost of £29 per week from Friday.

It comes after years of campaigning to scrap an agreement that allowed the government to take half of their pension surplus.

In her first Budget in October, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the £1.5b mineworkers’ pension fund would be handed over in its entirety to ex-miners and their families.

Chris Kitchen, the General Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers

Yvette Cooper, MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, said 2,776 of her constituents had received uplifted payments.

The Home Secretary said: “We campaigned for this for years, so I am delighted.

“So many former miners and their families round here will finally get the money they are entitled to as a result of this change the Labour government has made.

“Miners and their families powered the industry of this country for generations.”

Yvette Cooper

Simon Lightwood said 761 people had received the payment increase in his Wakefield and Rothwell constituency.

The Labour MP said: “It is a national scandal that former miners in our area have had to fight for so long for the pension settlement they deserve.

“This week marks a victory for the relentless campaigning of the trustees, members, and coalfield communities, and will make an immediate difference to people in Wakefield and Rothwell.”

Energy Secretary Miliband said: “This week marks an end to a decades-long injustice that has denied thousands across the country the decent pension that they so undeniably deserve.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood

“We have delivered on our promise to right this wrong and I hope members and their families are able to enjoy the victory that they have waited far too long for.”

Chris Kitchen, general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers said: “The Labour Party recognised the injustice of the mineworkers’ pension scheme whilst in opposition.

“Now in government they have made good on their manifesto commitment to return the investment reserve fund so it can be used to increase pensions.

“This is the change we voted for.”