Arriva announces Christmas and New Year bus timetable changes for Wakefield and Dewsbury

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Dec 2024, 10:30 BST

Arriva has released its bus schedule for Wakefield and Dewsbury over the festive period, with adjusted services running from Christmas Eve until Thursday, January 2.

While no buses will operate on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, the operator confirmed that special timetables will be in place for other days, helping passengers travel for gatherings and last minute festive shopping.

On Christmas Eve, services will run as normal until around 6.30pm when the last buses will depart.

To see the full breakdown for last services for the 126, 202, 203, 212, 230, 230A, 250, 280, 283, 281 and 283A, click here.

Arriva has released its festive bus schedule for Wakefield and Dewsbury over the festive season, with adjusted services running from Christmas Eve until Thursday, January 2.

There will be no buses on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day, a special timetable will operate on some Arriva services. Click here to see which services are running and when.

On Friday, December 27, Saturday service timetable will be running.

On December 28 and 29, normal services will run.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday services will run until around 6.30pm when buses will begin to stop.

For details of last buses on New Year’s Eve, click here.

There will be no services on New Year’s Day

Normal services will resume from Thursday, January 2, 2025.

