Arriva bosses say they offered pay rises to drivers between seven and 12.5 per cent

Representatives from Unite, the union which represents the bus drivers, and Arriva bosses were unable to reach an agreement following a meeting last week.

Arriva has repeated its request to Unite’s leadership to immediately end the strike so that their union members can vote on the pay offer.

Gavin Peace, area operations director for Arriva North East and Yorkshire, said: “Our people play a hugely important role keeping communities moving and they fully deserve a pay rise – especially with the cost-of-living increasing so much.

Arriva bus drivers are on strike.

“It’s why despite the significant pressures on the bus sector with increasing costs and passenger numbers still at below pre-pandemic levels, we have offered our people pay rises of between seven and 12.5 per cent.”

He added: “We’re baffled as to why the Unite trade union wouldn’t put this generous offer to their own members and allow them to exercise their democratic right to vote.

“This unjustified strike is causing such disruption for the public and it should be called off immediately.”

During the strike action, all Arriva pre-paid tickets will be accepted on First Bus and Transdev services.

Details of these services can be found at https://wymetro.com

Arriva has urged all customers to check one of the following outlets before travelling: Arriva on Twitter @arrivayorkshire and Facebook (arrivainyorkshire) for further information.

Phone enquiries about local bus service and tickets can be made to Arriva customer services on 0344 800 44 11.