Arriva passengers thanked for their patience as drivers back on board

The long-running strike has been paused to allow members of the Unite union to be balloted on a new pay offer.

The 650 bus workers involved in the dispute returned to work on Saturday following a breakthrough in protracted talks between the bus provider and Unite.

Arriva have thanked customers across the Yorkshire region for their continued patience in recent weeks, during the “extremely challenging strike period”.

Arriva has thanked passengers for their patience after an “unprecedented pay deal” brought four weeks of strike action to an end.

Gavin Peace, area operating director for Arriva North East and Yorkshire, said: “It is fantastic news that we have reached an agreement with Unite and, from this Saturday, we can start to reinstate bus services across Yorkshire.

“This has been an incredibly difficult four weeks and I apologise for the distress industrial action has caused.

“I look forward to welcoming the Arriva Yorkshire team back into our depots where, together, we will focus on delivering sustainable bus services for our local communities – ensuring we connect our customers to places, people and things they need and love.

“We look forward to welcoming you back on board an Arriva bus soon.”

Following the improved pay offer and in what the union has described as an act of goodwill, Unite has suspended the strike action to allow its members to be balloted on the offer.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Arriva has come forward with an offer which our members will now be balloted on. While the ballot is being undertaken and as an act of goodwill Unite has suspended its strike action.”