Arriva strike: Bus disruption continues in Wakefield as strike heads into fourth week

The industrial action by Unite members started at 2am on Monday, June 6, halting services in Wakefield and the whole of West Yorkshire and is to last for 'for an undisclosed period of time'.

The strikes have caused significant disruption, with no Arriva services running across the region until the industrial action ends.

It has affected routes across Wakefield, Leeds, Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Bradford.

Bus strikes across Wakefield and West Yorkshire have entered a fourth week after talks between the union and Arriva failed.

There is currently no end date to the strike.

Arriva said: “We are disappointed for all our customers to confirm that the strike will be entering a fourth week, with no date yet for services being resumed.

"We remain committed to getting our drivers back to work and buses back on the road as soon as possible.