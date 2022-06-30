Arriva strike over: Bus company and workers reach agreement in pay talks

Following a meeting on today, in which the agreement was reached, Unite will now take the offer to our colleagues.

Furthermore, it has also been agreed that industrial action in Yorkshire will end on Saturday, July 2 and all parties will now work together to progress the pay offer.

In a statement, Arriva thanked customers across the Yorkshire region for their continued patience in recent weeks, during the extremely challenging Strike period in June.

Gavin Peace, Area Operating Director for Arriva North East & Yorkshire, said: “It is fantastic news that we have reached an agreement with Unite and from this Saturday, we can start to reinstate bus services across Yorkshire.

"This has been an incredibly difficult four weeks and I apologise for the distress industrial action has caused.

"I look forward to welcoming the Arriva Yorkshire team back into our depots where together, we will focus on delivering sustainable bus services for our local communities - ensuring we connect our customers to places, people and things they need and love.