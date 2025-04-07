Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A village football club which was “devastated” by an arson attack has put forward plans for new secure facilities.

Crofton Juniors AFC had thousands of pounds worth of equipment destroyed in a blaze caused deliberately last summer.

Storage containers, goals, nets, flags and other essential equipment were destroyed in the incident at The Sidings Recreation Ground.

The attack happened days after the club hosted a football gala which was attended by almost 300 girls’ and boys’ teams.

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment used during the Crofton Juniors AFC annual football gala were destroyed in an arson attack. IMAGE: Crofton Juniors AFC

The club relies heavily on the event to raise the funding it requires throughout the year.

Following the incident, members of the community helped to clean up the site and managed to raise more than £6,500 to replace the equipment within seven days.

The has club now applied to Wakefield Council for permission to install six replacement containers at the ground to the rear of the club house.

A statement prepared on behalf of the club and Crofton Parish Council said: “Research clearly and continually demonstrates the positive impact high-quality football facilities, in the right locations, can have on participation and enjoyment.

Firefighters tackling the blaze following an arson attack at Crofton Juniors AFC in September last year. Image: Crofton Juniors AFC

“Latent demand exists, but facility quantity and quality has to ‘step up’ if football is to reach out to everyone.

“The mantra of Crofton AFC is that everyone is welcome, irrespective of ability and no child is ever turned away.”

The club currently has 28 registered teams ranging in age from under sevens to under 18s.

Crofton Scout Group and Crofton Cricket would also use the new facilities to store equipment if the council grants approvals.

Just some of the goal’s damaged by the fire in an arson attack at Croton Juniors AFC. Image: Crofton Juniors AFC

The statement said the club had also been targeted on two previous occasion in 2023.

In March of that year, the club house was broken into and damage was caused to the building.

Eight months later a tractor was badly vandalised and maintenance tools were stolen after a container was broken into.

The site lies within the greenbelt but the statement said the proposals “outweigh” any harm that may be caused to the setting.

It added: “The approval of these facilities would aid in enabling Crofton Juniors AFC, scouts and cricket club to continue to provide opportunities and support to the young people of Crofton and the wider area.”

Dan Hodgson, Vice Chairman of Crofton Juniors AFC, said at the time of the arson attack: “Unfortunately, the fire destroyed equipment we use for our annual gala, an event we had just completed to raise money for the club to cover our many increasing costs – mainly for winter facilities.

“The loss is significant for our club, especially as we rely heavily on donations and volunteer efforts.

“It’s been incredibly upsetting for everyone involved, particularly the children.

“Our club is a vital part of the community and seeing something we’ve worked so hard to build being damaged like this has been heartbreaking.

“The children of the club also pitch in during the gala, with many volunteering over the weekend. They, along with everyone else involved, were devastated when they saw the damage.”