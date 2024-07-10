Artist unveils new mural at Pinderfields Hospital to celebrate anniversary of the NHS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024’s Creativity Around the Corner project, artist Mohammad Barrangi has revealed a brand-new mural at Pinderfields Hospital, honouring the anniversary of the NHS.

As part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024’s Creativity Around the Corner project, artist Mohammad Barrangi has revealed a brand-new mural at Pinderfields Hospital, honouring the anniversary of the NHS.

Following a three-month process from concept to delivery, visual artist Mohammad Barrangi, assisted by local artist Suzie Cross, has produced the artwork located outside the main entrance to Pinderfields Hospital. Comprised of 26 individual panels at over 50m in length, the artwork spans the equivalent of over four single decker buses and illustrates NHS staff's personal stories of daily life at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the 366-day celebration of creativity and culture, Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, this is the first of a number of projects in collaboration with disabled artists’ commissioning body, Unlimited, for the Creativity Around the Corner project.

Mohammad was inspired through speaking with NHS staff at the hospital

The project will see the artists’ work installed in businesses across the Wakefield district, bringing contemporary art to new audiences, lifting under-represented voices and growing collaborations with local businesses.

Originally from Iran, Mohammad now lives and works in the UK, having studied at the Royal Drawing School. His artworks combine elements of Persian calligraphy, storytelling, and touches of humour. Using a unique creative process with handmade traditional calligraphy pens and a blend of mark making styles, Mohammad creates small pieces that are expanded into large scale murals, as demonstrated in the new Pinderfields work.

On the story behind his work, Mohammad Barrangi commented: “The inspiration for this piece came through speaking with NHS staff at the hospital and discovering their personal connections to Pinderfields. Snippets of their words feature in the finished mural which explores themes of immigration, hope and the reality of day to day at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this mural embraces the incredible diversity of experiences amongst the NHS staff and celebrates the remarkable work they do day in day out. I’d like to thank the staff for their honesty and generosity in sharing their stories and the teams at Unlimited and Wakefield Council for this opportunity to share my work with a new audience.”

The artwork located outside the main entrance to Pinderfields Hospital

Councillor Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council added: “We’re really pleased to be working alongside Unlimited to embed diverse creatives into key employers across the district. Mohammad’s piece is an inspirational celebration of the Pinderfields staff and NHS as a whole and he and Suzie have brought something truly beautiful to this corner of the hospital.

“Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 is all about bringing art and creativity into people’s lives. We hope this piece inspires people to get creative and shows that art doesn’t only live inside galleries and studios.”

Creativity Around the Corner is just one element in Our Year Wakefield District 2024, a packed yearlong programme which includes a supercharged series of festivals, exhibitions, talks and activities in the Wakefield district as well as major events from key partner organisations including The Hepworth Wakefield, Yorkshire Sculpture Park and Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 366-day celebration offers people across Wakefield district the chance to get involved in culture and creativity, experiencing the positive role it plays in their community whilst creating last memories and encouraging local pride.