Artist’s hometown exhibition ‘colourful love letter’ to Wakefield and its characters

Jason and the Wakefield Adventure, by Jason Wilsher-Mills. Jason is pictured with Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for culture leisure and sport. Image: Scott Merrylees/Wakefield Council

The artist behind a major new art exhibition in Wakefield has described his latest work a “big, colourful love letter” to his home city.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason and the Wakefield Adventure, by Jason Wilsher-Mills, is now open at Wakefield Exchange (WX).

Visitors can look forward to meeting colourful characters including Cowboy Dave, Nellie Snowball and Parrot Lady, real people who inspired Jason as he grew up in 1970s Eastmoor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason, born in the city in 1969, was confined to a wheelchair at 11 years old after being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition triggered by chickenpox.

Jason and the Wakefield Adventure, by Jason Wilsher-Mills. Image: Scott Merrylees/Wakefield Council

Through brightly coloured psychedelic inflatables, sculptures and interactive digital projections, his work celebrates disability, northern working-class heritage, popular culture and social history.

The exhibition features several striking inflatable and fiberglass sculptures.

Jason said: “It’s all about Wakefield. I was born in 1969 on a council estate, with a large family, meeting lots of really amazing people that inspired me.

“All of these people who were my absolute heroes .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about stories about Wakefield and an artist reflecting that.

“When I was approached to do this through Wakefield Council at WX I was so excited.

“I was given an opportunity to spend seven months researching, so I have worked with Wakefield Museums, interviewed local people and all that stuff.”

The exhibition features the Jolly Pinder of Wakefield, who, according to legend, fought Robin Hood before being invited to join his Merry Men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason said: “The Pinder may be a mythological character, but it’s a character about caring for the community.

“The Pinder’s job was to look after stray animals, and I like that.

“We had the Pinder’s Field, which then became Pinderfields Hospital.

“I was in there for a year when I was 11 years old, completely paralysed from the neck down.

“I wasn’t given much of a future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, bless the NHS, my mum and dad and all the people who cared for me, I pulled through.

“I’m a 56-year-old geezer now who is making art out of all those experiences that I went through.

“I’m tipping my hat to Pinderfields Hospital to say thank you.

“I’m writing this really big, colourful love letter to Wakefield and its characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I’m also saying that, at this point in time, life is very difficult for people, so my work reflects that.

“This is proper art and it is in the middle of Wakefield. My hometown. The place I love. The place where I grew up.

“The place that gave me all the incredible experiences and inspiration.

“There is all that mythology and all those stories about Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a place that has inspired writers like David Storey, it has inspired Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth.

“The only difference between me and them is that I am actively seeking out opportunities to make art with, for and about Wakefield.

“I would not exist without it.”

The exhibition features interactive elements such as an AI powered projection, digital artworks, short films and soundtracks.

Jason has also worked with disabled community groups in the city to create a new piece of artwork to be displayed outside the entrance to WX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition, which runs until September 7, opened in the same week it was announced that Jason had been honoured with an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Jason said: “It feels like a big jump because we still have a class system in this country.

“But it’s really lovely to be recognised through my art and the work that I do to raise issues relating to disability.

“There are still a lot of issues to raise at the moment, unfortunately”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jason back to his home city and to be hosting this exhibition of his work in WX.

“It’s a magical exhibition which is colourful and full of humour and has been inspired by Wakefield, past and present.

“A huge programme of activities is running alongside the exhibition all throughout the summer.

“It includes inflatable sculpture performances from DanceExplosion, workshops and tours as well as activities for schools and in libraries.

“There really is something for everyone to enjoy so I urge you to get involved.”