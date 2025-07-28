Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford were behind the Lionesses all the way as they took on Spain in the Euro final last night.placeholder image
As England’s Lionesses bring football home with gripping Euro win - here's how you celebrated

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 10:26 BST
Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford got behind the Lionesses in last night’s gripping final of the Euros.

As Sarina Wiegman's side clinched a nail-biting win against Spain on penalties, you shared your photos of cheering on the team – from your own living rooms, the local pub and even on holiday!

Downing Street said it will hold a special reception for the Lionesses today to mark their "momentous achievement".

In a statement released after the final whistle, King Charles said: "For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home'.

"As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

"For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration.

"Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can."

Lisa Gammon showed her support for the Lionesses.

1. C'mon England

Becky Hampton supported the team with a couple of cold drinks.

2. Cheers

Loz Scotty shared a photo of their celebrations.

3. Cheering

Ebony McNicholas cheered on the Lionesses.

4. Support

