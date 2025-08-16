Award for peer mentor at Turning Point’s Wakefield recovery drug and alcohol service

Debbie Shaw (centre)

Peer mentors and volunteers working at one of the country’s leading social enterprises, Turning Point, were recognised for their dedication and hard work at the annual Inspired by Possibility Awards.

The event celebrates the achievements of individuals who have used their life experiences to support and help transform the lives of people facing challenges with alcohol, drugs, mental health and learning disabilities.

A total of 15 people collected awards at a ceremony held at The Ivy Victoria in central London, last week.

One of the award recipients was Debbie Shaw, a peer mentor at Turning Point’s Wakefield Inspiring Recovery drug and alcohol service.

Colleagues described Debbie’s journey with Turning Point as nothing short of remarkable.

They said she had shown incredible growth and dedication from being someone supported by the service to becoming a peer mentor and helping others overcome their struggles with substance use.

Since October, she has worked in the Managing Alcohol Programme and Alcohol Resolution Clinic and has been praised for her ability to transform complex themes into relatable guidance for clients.

“Debbie’s honesty and empathy create a safe space for everyone,” said one colleague.

“Over the past few months, she has learnt so much about herself and embraced strategies to remain substance-free.”

An emotional Debbie said she was honoured to have received an award for which she was nominated for by her colleagues.

“Turning Point has been a lifesaver for me and now to be working with this team feels absolutely fantastic,” she said.

Jo Rowe, Senior Operations Manager at the Wakefield Inspiring Recovery service, said: “Debbie brings genuine joy and brightness to the team in Wakefield. Her ability to support others with humour, compassion, and professionalism is truly inspiring.

“We are deeply grateful for everything she does.”

Julie Bass, Turning Point Chief Executive, said: "They are wonderful, big-hearted people who bring energy, enthusiasm and encouragement that enables positive change in people’s lives. Every nomination is a testament to the progress, resilience, and determination that we see every single day.

“Many congratulations to all the nominees and award winners. I am so proud of the incredible work that you do.”