Back of the net! Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford pubs giving away free pints - but only if England score

Greene King pubs in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford have partnered with footballing legend Jimmy Bullard to support the nation in their quest for Euro glory.

Everyone can grab a free pint at their local Greene King pub if England score against Netherlands in the hotly anticipated semi-final tonight.

The pubs will be offering a free refreshment if the Three Lions hit the back of the net – while Greene King can’t guarantee the win, a good time is almost guaranteed if England score - all customers must do is say the words “England scored, please pour” to redeem their complimentary pint once the final whistle has been blown.

Greene King has enlisted former professional footballer and avid pub lover, Jimmy Bullard who said: “After having a career in football, I’ve seen first-hand the passion this nation has for the sport and as this tournament has proven, nothing is guaranteed in football.

“What can be guaranteed though is a good time at the pub, because no matter the result, win or lose, you’re surrounded by your friends and fellow fans, so you can celebrate or commiserate together.

“The addition of a free pint is enough to put a smile on my face, especially when the games so far have been so agonising to watch,”

The pubs in the district taking part are, Holmfield Arms, Stanley Ferry, Silkwood Farm, Carleton, Singing Chocker and Birchwood Farm.

Clair Preston-Beer, Managing Director for Greene King Pubs, said: “With the highly anticipated semi-final against Netherlands just around the corner, we know that in football tournaments the winning result is never guaranteed.

“We want to support the nation and guarantee a good time win, lose or draw so no matter the result should England score, we’ll give our guests a free drink on us!

“At Greene King, we are proud to be the nation’s go-to place to eat, drink, and relax with your family, friends, and colleagues - we have something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome customers into our pubs to watch the semi-final and hopefully claim a free drink on us – fingers crossed!”

The offer entitles pubgoers to one free pint of either Greene King IPA, Yardbird Pale Ale, Old Speckled Hen, Old Golden Hen, House Bitter, False Nine, Level Head Session IPA, Flint Eye Dry-Hopped Lager, Hazy Day Hazy IPA, Prior Life All Day IPA, Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative.