Back to drawing board for town’s mural after more than 150 residents object to design

Plans for a new mural in Ossett town centre have been withdrawn after more than 150 residents objected to the design.

Wakefield Council has confirmed it plans to carry out more public engagement before submitting fresh proposals for a piece of public artwork for the town.

The local authority has commissioned murals for each of its 21 council wards as part of its Our Year 2024 cultural celebrations.

Designs for the Ossett mural, by artist Shiraaz Ali, were revealed in February this year.

A design for a mural planned for Ossett town centre has been withdrawn by Wakefield Council. Image: Wakefield Council

The work featured the town’s historic links to the textile industry along with images of the Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championship, Maypole celebrations and Beercart procession.

A planning application for the piece received 163 objections, with just six comments in support.

Julie Russell, the council’s service director for arts, culture and leisure, said: “We have decided to withdraw the current application so that we can work with the artist and the community of Ossett to develop a new design for the mural.

“We’ll be meeting with local heritage groups to discuss ideas for the new design.

“This will then go on public display so that the local community can share their thoughts.

“It is hoped we’ll be able to submit a new planning application later in the summer.”

The work has been earmarked to be installed on the side of Richmond’s Butchers, next to Ossett Town Hall.

A design and access statement said Ali had consulted more than 350 local people before producing the work, including schools and community groups.

It said: “This design aims to create a welcoming mural for Ossett which engages people of all ages and backgrounds.

“The design uses the patterns found within the town hall and to create iconic diamonds which highlight each aspect of Ossett in a joyful way.

“Ossett’s community and sense of pride from the Maypole and coal carrying festivals have been an inspiration and important symbol.”

One objector to the scheme said: “We have some beautiful buildings and lots to celebrate in Ossett.

“The proposed art work to me looks thrown together and disjointed and also too bright.

“It is proposed to put this close to the beautiful town hall, which has just been renovated at a great cost.”

Another opponent of the plan said “The idea of a mural to celebrate the town is not without merit.

“However, the design of the proposed mural does not reflect Ossett.

“The references do not link to the town nor do they reflect the history of the town.

“My main objection is that this style of mural is not in keeping with the buildings around it especially the recently renovated Town Hall.

“It is garish, lacks elegance and would very quickly become an eyesore.”

A third objection stated: “Asking a group of kids their opinion is not taking into account the views of the towns folk who actually know its heritage.

“Please don’t make us a laughing stock by proceeding with this.

“It needs careful thought and consultation before proceeding.

“I know you can’t please everyone, but come on – at least get 50% of it right.

“This is a permanent part of the town, it’s important it’s accurate.”

The coal carrying championships, held every Easter Monday in the neighbouring village of Gawthorpe since 1964, sees competitors haul sacks of coal through the streets in a race to the finish line.

The Maypole celebrations date back to 1875.

It sees colourful floats and fancy dress fundraisers join a 4.5 mile parade through Gawthorpe and Ossett.

Ossett Beercart is a weekend of Morris dancing, family fun and beer drinking.

Highlights include a cart of barrels being pulled by up to a hundred Morris dancers from around the country through the town centre.

The town’s historic links to the heavy woollen industry and the production of mungo and shoddy were also strongly featured in the design.

Ali said the design was a “contemporary interpretation” of Ossett’s crest, which depicts the town’s main industries.

The artist said he also took inspiration from the town’s motto ‘Inutile Utile Ex Arte’, which translates to ‘useless things made useful through skill’.

The statement added: “The design intends to evoke joy to the locals and tourists alike through the use of colour choices and elements but also aims to remind the youth of the town’s motto and encourages them to hone their skills and become a master of what they do.”