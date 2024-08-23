Bagpipes send-off as passengers board Britain’s poshest train at Wakefield Kirkgate
They will be seeing off the Northern Belle, owned by local businessman David Pitts, as it takes more than 200 champagne-sipping passengers for a slap-up day out to Edinburgh.
It is just one of the luxurious touches to travelling on the 1930s Pullman-style train, which once formed part of the iconic Orient Express.
“We don’t like to blow our own trumpet about how great travelling on the Northern Belle is,” said a spokesman. “So we have somebody play the bagpipes instead!”
The trip, which includes a tour of the former Queen’s Royal Yacht Britannia or a visit to the Edinburgh Festival, was sold out weeks ago despite tickets costing £495.
But for that price, passengers do get a three-course brunch on the way to Scotland, followed by a slap-up six-course dinner with wine during the journey home.
And for those who missed the train, the Northern Belle will be back in Yorkshire the following Saturday (Aug 31) for a steam-hauled trip over the Settle-Carlisle line.
After setting out from Hull at 6.50am, it will pick up more passengers at York and Wakefield Kirkgate.
Former Southern Region locomotive Tangmere, which once hauled crack express trains from London to the South Coast, will operate that.
There will also be a lunch and afternoon tea trip from Leeds, Wakefield and Doncaster in October, followed by several slap-up Christmas Lunch trips in late November and December.
Prices start at £295. For further details see www.northernbelle.co.uk.
