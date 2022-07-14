Balloon release to be held in memory of 11-year-old Oliver Pitchforth

The balloon release will take place Wrenthorpe Park, Oliver's favorite.

Oliver Pitchforth, passed away on July 2 and the balloons will be released from the 11-year old's favourite place, Wrenthorpe Park.

Close family friends, Nina Burkinshaw, Tash Woodward and Aaron Woodward have helped organise the event on behalf of Oliver’s parents, Emma and Martin Pitchforth, his sister and grandmother.

And anyone who knew Oliver is invited to take along red balloons and also wear something red as it was his favourite colour.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family during this difficult time.

Nina Burkinshaw said: “We thank you for your support in attending this lovely balloon release and we’re looking forward to seeing the park filled with love.

“A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help this beautiful family at this heartbreaking time.

"Please donate anything you can afford as every penny counts. Again, thank you so much.”

The balloon release takes place at 1pm on Sunday, July 17 at Wrenthorpe Park.