Barking Mad: Ossett couple open home-from-home dog sitting and boarding service

An Ossett husband and wife team have opened their own dog care business in Wakefield, offering your four-legged friends a home-from-home place to stay.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:16 pm

Barking Mad Wakefield, owned by Russ and Ann Brierley, provides a dog home boarding service, where dogs are placed with a loving host family for the duration of their stay.

The host provides one-to-one quality care, following the dog's own exercise, feeding and bedtime routines, with the full 24-hour support of Barking Mad.

Ann said: “We are delighted to launch the Barking Mad dog boarding service in Wakefield and bring one-to-one dog care to dog owners in the local area.

"As dog-lovers ourselves, we can’t wait to meet new furry-friends and offer them the best doggy holiday in a safe, loving host home.”

Whether we want encouragement to exercise more, or just want to have cuddles on the sofa, no one can deny the value of having a dog in our lives. We all know that dogs have a wonderful effect on our physical well-being, but they can positively impact our mental health too.

They can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression and provide unfailing companionship for those who are alone or feeling isolated, especially post-pandemic.

However, not everyone feels able to commit to dog ownership full-time, which is where a new business, recently launched in Wakefield and the surrounding areas can help.

If you would like to know more about the Barking Mad dog boarding service or would like more information on welcoming a friendly dog into your home for cuddles and fun, please visit www.barkingmad.uk.com/local/yorkshire/wakefield or email [email protected]

