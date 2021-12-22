Barratt Developments supports homeless charities in Wakefield this Christmas

Barratt Developments Yorkshire West has donated £150 to eleven charities including Turning Lives Around which runs Sustain Wakefield and Community Awareness Programme close to its St Andrew’s Place development and Ambler’s Meadow development.

The donation will support the ongoing work Hope Community Services and Community Awareness Programme do to support those facing homelessness in Wakefield not only during the festive period, but throughout the year.

As well as supporting homeless charities, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has donated over £950 to NHS organisations across the region, in the form of festive hampers to enjoy this holiday season.

On the £1,650 donation to homeless charities, Darren Johnson, Construction Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West said: “Christmas is the time for giving back to people and this year we wanted to support the charities which do commendable work to help those facing homelessness.

“We are really pleased to have been able to support these eleven charities and hope that our donation helps them to continue providing support to people across West Yorkshire. ”