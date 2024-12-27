Barry's handmade wooden creations raise funds for Wakefield Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A supporter of Wakefield Hospice has been helping to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Over the last two years, Barry Wells has been hand-making bespoke wooden creations including bird tables, flower beds, bird boxes, squirrel tables and planters all helping to raise funds for Wakefield Hospice.

Barry said: “I am so pleased to help the hospice, it’s a really valuable service and provides vital care and support for families at a difficult time in their lives, and it is a great feeling knowing my creations can help to support so many people.

“Thank you to Wakefield Fascia’s for their support providing parts over the years, and thanks to all who have donated to a special cause”