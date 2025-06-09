Battery energy plant to be built on Castleford farmland

Proposals to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) on farmland near to Castleford have been given the go-ahead.

Wakefield Council approved the application by Harmony Energy to install the facility at a 2.5 hectare site off Holmfield Lane.

The plan includes placing 36 energy storage units in a compound surrounded by 2.4m high fencing.

The site is around 800m to the east of Castleford and close to the A1(M) and M62 motorways.

Proposals to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) on farmland off Holmfield Lane, Castleford, have been given the go-ahead. (Image: Harmony Energy).

BESS facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back to the National Grid when demand is high.

A total of 49 residents objected to the scheme, with some saying it would have a negative impact on the local greenbelt.

It was also claimed the development posed a potential fire risk and would destroy wildlife habitats.

Others said it would create a traffic hazard along Holmfield Lane.

A planning statement submitted by the energy company said the benefits the scheme would bring outweighed any harm that may be caused.

The document said: “Overall, it is considered that there would be some inevitable harm to openness as a result of the proposed development, but that this has been limited as far as possible through sensitive design.

“It should also be noted that in the context of the wider area, the openness of the greenbelt is not perceived to be adversely affected as the area is currently dominated by views of the major road network comprising the A1(M) and M62.”

Harmony also said: “This type of scheme is therefore a vital component in the drive towards zero carbon – something which has been recognised by the UK Government.

“This type of technology has an important role to play across the National Grid, and at a local level in Wakefield’s own target to achieve zero carbon by 2038.

West Yorkshire Fire Service called for the scheme be designed in accordance with National Fire Chiefs Council guidelines for BESS facilities.

The site was designated as greenbelt land under the council’s Local Plan, which was adopted in January 2024.

But it is now considered to be ‘grey belt’ land after the government published a revised national policy framework in December last year.

A planning officer’s report said: “On balance, officers find the benefits associated with the proposal outweigh those identified harms and approval is recommended subject to condition and legal agreement.

“It should be noted, if the site were deemed to be greenbelt, officers would still conclude the proposal acceptable as the benefits would clearly outweigh the limited harm to openness and other harms identified.”

Last week, proposals for a BESS facility next to the former Ferrybridge Power Station, less than half a mile away, were also approved.

One Plant Developments plan to install the plant on land off Stranglands Lane.

The company said it chose the site, which is currently agricultural land, due to its proximity to the Ferrybridge C substation.