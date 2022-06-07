BBC favourite Cash in the Attic heading to Wakefield auction house

Chris Kamara will be at Elite Auctions tomorrow to film an episode of BBC favourite Cash in the Attic.

Elite Auctions, on Silcoates Street, will be welcoming Wakefield favourite, Chris Kamara, to film an episode of the show that helps families find hidden treasures in their home to sell at auction.

Elite Auctions owner, Simon Bailey, said: "We are delighted that Cash in the Attic are using our auction house to host an episode.

"This is the business's first TV appearance and we are more than excited that Chris Kamara will be hosting - the team and I are fans of Chris' from his footballing days."

And although the catalogue has already been produced for tomorrow, Nicola said that people are welcome to visit the auction house to bid in the room, or bid online.

"We love to have our auction room buzzing with people wanting to buy and sell and we're excited to share this experience with our customers."

Elite Auctions runs every Wednesday with more than 500 lots going through every week with items ranging from jewellery, medals, antiques, stamps and coins, furniture, vintage signs and militaria.

Simon said: "Anyone is welcome to buy or sell with us. We are open five days a week, Monday to Friday 9am-430pm."