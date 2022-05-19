Be aware: Warning over the hidden dangers of swimming in open waters

Swimming in open water is extremely dangerous as hidden dangers can lurk beneath the surface.

This can include discarded waste which can trap people, as well as slippery rocks and sudden changes in water depth.

Previous warm and sunny weather has seen people risking their lives, and sadly losing their lives, by swimming in open water– despite signs warning them not too.

With some spells of warm weather arriving this week, people are being urged to be aware of the risks of cooling off or playing in ponds, lakes, and flooded quarries.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “During warm weather some people may be tempted to go into the water for what appears to be a cooling dip, but swimmers have no idea of what is under the surface.

“Tangles of weeds and rubbish could ensnare a swimmer and put them in danger of drowning or severe injury. The water can also become dangerously cold when it gets deeper. If you see anyone in danger, please call 999 immediately.”

Wakefield Council is also asking people to be aware of another summertime hazard – the potential for damaging fires being caused by countryside barbecues.

Coun Hemingway said: “We want everyone to enjoy themselves this summer and make the most of the sunshine. So please have fun but be careful and if you are having a barbecue only use a purpose-manufactured one and be careful of where you site it.”

The warning sign erected by family and friends of Stuart Kemp who drowned in Horbury Lagoon.

The council is reminding residents of how to stay safe and keep well, as summer arrives, by:

• keeping out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

• covering up – by wearing sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses

• wearing light, loose-fitting cotton clothes

• having plenty of cold drinks, but avoiding caffeine and alcohol.

: “It’s important to enjoy the sun safely and take extra precautions during the warm weather. Please remember to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and stick to the shade during the hottest time of the day.