Be transported back to the roaring 20s with Company A Theatre's production of Bugsy Malone

The cast of 30 local children last appeared on stage back in 2020 when they performed Annie at Castleford Civic Centre.

Unfortunately, Covid 19 put a stop to all rehearsing and performing which had a massive impact on the Company's immediate plans.

However, with the dedication and hard work of Company Director, Bev Maher, and the team, they are about to get their latest performance on stage.

Company A Theatre is back on stage with their production of Bugsy Malone.

For all those interested in supporting the arts and a local youth theatre company, book your tickets now.

Company A Theatre presents Alan Parker's Bugsy Malone at Pontefract Town Hall on the following dates:

Wednesday, May 4 at 7.15pm.

Friday, May 6 at 7.15pm

Saturday, May 7 at 7.15pm

Sunday, May 8 at 2.15pm.

To book tickets, adults £14, concessions £11, contact Bev Maher on 07960370468 or 01977514724 or email [email protected]