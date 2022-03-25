Be transported back to the roaring 20s with Company A Theatre's production of Bugsy Malone
After two years, Company A Theatre is back on stage with their production of Bugsy Malone, transporting the audience back to the time of the Charleston and, of course, the Splurge!
The cast of 30 local children last appeared on stage back in 2020 when they performed Annie at Castleford Civic Centre.
Unfortunately, Covid 19 put a stop to all rehearsing and performing which had a massive impact on the Company's immediate plans.
However, with the dedication and hard work of Company Director, Bev Maher, and the team, they are about to get their latest performance on stage.
For all those interested in supporting the arts and a local youth theatre company, book your tickets now.
Company A Theatre presents Alan Parker's Bugsy Malone at Pontefract Town Hall on the following dates:
Wednesday, May 4 at 7.15pm.
Friday, May 6 at 7.15pm
Saturday, May 7 at 7.15pm
Sunday, May 8 at 2.15pm.
To book tickets, adults £14, concessions £11, contact Bev Maher on 07960370468 or 01977514724 or email [email protected]
Play by Alan Parker, words and music by Paul Williams, by arrangement with Faber Music Ltd on behalf of Warner/Chappell Music Ltd.