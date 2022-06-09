Beautiful blooms at the 187th Annual Show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society.

A proud array of tulips displayed in the traditional beer bottles.

Members travelled from across the UK and Europe to the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre for the much-anticipated first public show since the pandemic

Swedish member and noted historian Emilie Wellfelt opened the show in the afternoon and welcomed both members and the public with a reminder of the intriguing history of the flower. Despite a variable growing season 23 exhibitors competed, some with tulips which had been carefully stored in refrigeration for nearly two weeks and others with flowers picked that day. The society’s chairman, Chris Gill, was particularly successful winning several trophies including the Albert Tear Memorial Trophy for T. ‘Goldfinder’ which won best Overall Premier Bloom at the Annual Show.

The society’s second show was held at Wrenthorpe Village Hall a week later with nine exhibitors showing the last of the season’s English Florists’ tulips.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges ponder the blooms at the tulip society show.

Again Chris Gill’s successes included The Billy Tear Trophy for T. ‘James Wild’ which was the Overall Premier Bloom at the Small Show.

Results of the 187th Annual Show, Saturday, May14, 2022 held at the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre

Chris Gill (Southowram) won the Eyre Family Trophy, the Needham Memorial Cup, the Stages Cup, the Jim Akers Memorial Goblet, the Wendy Akers Trophy, the Keith Eyre Trophy, and the Albert Tear Memorial Trophy.

Christine Brooks (Belper) won the F R Hunter Cup, and the Peter Emmett Trophy.

Judges deliberate before awarding prizes.

David Bonser (Craster) won the G.S.Hunter Memorial Cup, the James Akers Trophy, the Cochrane of Cults Vase, and the Turner Memorial Trophy.

Gill Starkey (Craster) won the Glass Goblet.

Judy Baker (Hitcham) won the Royles Jubilee Cup, the Silver Challenge Cup, and the Silver Plate.

Niklas & Katrine Wellfelt (Stockholm) won the Gina Roozen Cup, the Brook Silver Challenge Cup & Glass Goblet, and the Dudmaston Plate.

Using a brush to carefully examine each bloom

Teresa Clements (Harrogate) won the Local Silver Challenge Cup, the Dawson-Brown Trophy, and the S Knowles Cup.

The John Hardman Memorial, the Perkin Trophy, the Seedling Cup, and the Elizabeth Smith Silver Medal were not awarded.

Results of the Small Show, Sunday May 22, 2022 held at the Wrenthorpe Village Hall