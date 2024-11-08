Wakefield Council is to get help from a national charity in a bid to tackle bed poverty among children, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors were told youngsters at some schools across the district were about to receive support from Leeds-based organisation Zarach.

The charity was founded by teacher Bex Wilson in 2018 and has a goal of stamping out bed poverty in the UK by 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the partnership were revealed at a meeting of the council’s children’s young people overview and scrutiny committee.

Councillors were told youngsters at some schools across the district were about to receive support from Leeds-based organisation Zarach.

Jackie Ferguson, councillor for Airedale and Ferry Fryston, said seven families had contacted the council during one week in October due to children not having a bed or mattress to sleep on.

Nathan Heath, the council’s service director for education and inclusion, said: “We have met with Zarach over half term and it has been really positive.

“The level of interest from our schools is really, really strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have shared data of all the schools that have expressed interest in the project.

“They have 100 beds that will be distributed across the district.

“But given the level of interest in Wakefield and the work they are doing in partnership, they are going to look at opportunities to develop that further.

“We are definitely committed to a workstream for this.”

Jonathan Giordano, Wakefield’s safeguarding children partnership manager, also welcomed the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m sure that offer will become really well known over the coming weeks.once it starts to establish itself.”

Committee member Keith Garforth said: “I think it is a sad indictment on society that we have to have food banks and school clothing banks.

“Now we have even got banks for beds. It’s sad for our communities.”

Zarach works closely with schools and professionals at a number of local authorities across the country including West Yorkshire, Tees Valley, Liverpool, Stockport, Stoke and Romford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wilson set up the charity after one of her pupils revealed he was sleeping on a bedbug-infested sofa cushion.

Since then it has grown with the ultimate aim of eradicating bed poverty completely.

Zarach aims to reach out to families within 48 hours of a school referral.

The charity’s website says: “Teachers and pastoral staff in schools are integral in identifying signs and symptoms of a child/children living in bed poverty.

“We have identified areas in which are the highest levels of deprivation in England and have a plan for slow integration into each area where the need is greatest.”