Beer brewed in Castleford is named Champion Beer of the North East

Swoon from Revolutions Brewing at Whitwood is a 4.5 per cent chocolate fudge milk stout that impressed the judges at the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) Beer Awards 2022.

Revolutions Brewing founder Mark Seaman said: "Swoon has been a very successful beer for us and while we've won the category before, we've never managed to win the Overall Champion.

"It's fabulous to get this recognition for what has become our flagship beer.

Revolutions Brewing's Mark Seaman presented with the Overall Champion Award by Grahame Morris MP, Beth Eaton of award sponsor Charles Faram, and Ian Mearns MP.

"It started out as an Easter seasonal originally but has just proved so popular we can't brew enough of it."

The awards are judged by beer industry experts including master brewers, beer sommeliers and experienced beer judges, with only the very best beers being awarded medals under a new revised 'international style' scoring system.

Local MPs Grahame Morris and Ian Mearns also joined the judging and helped hand out awards to this year's winners.