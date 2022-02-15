Benefits roadshow that helped residents in need claim thousands of pounds is returning

Nearly 200 households attended 11 events, held across the district in November last year, and were supported in applying for additional payments and grants they were entitled to because of their circumstances.

A study into the financial impact, on the lives of those who came, has found that the roadshow helped local people claim, in total, an additional £382,000 in benefit payments over 12 months.

The aim was to achieve greater income for those most in need.

In one case, a single parent who has a two-year-old child with disabilities, sought advice.

She was in receipt of Universal Credit with one dependant allowance and was advised to claim Council Tax Support, to the value of £700 per year and add disability child entitlement to her Universal Credit claim. This gained the household an additional £128.80 per month.

Another Wakefield woman who was made redundant in November 2020 received extensive support.

Before coming to one of the events she was only receiving basic Universal Credit. She is currently unable to work on medical grounds, but she wants to return to work when she is well enough.

An advisor recommended that she apply for limited capability for work-related activity (LCWRA) to increase her benefit. This will increase her income by a further £343.63 per month. She was also provided with information on claiming mortgage support and a grant to clear her water arrears.

The successful benefits roadshow was delivered by the Residents Recovery Group, a partnership between Wakefield Council, Citizens Advice, DWP, WDH and third sector organisations.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Communities and Poverty, said: “I’m delighted that the roadshow has made such a significant difference to people who came.

“Any increase in income to Wakefield households is welcome as it will reduce their stress, improve their quality of life and be good for the local economy. This is particularly important at this time considering the increase in fuel prices, higher petrol/diesel prices, general increase in the cost of living and the effects of the loss of the £20 Universal Credit uplift.

“The council is committed to working with our partners to support our residents in every way we can, to ensure they get access to benefits, grants and advice.”

Simon Topham, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice in Wakefield district, said: “Many residents don’t realise they might be missing out on a whole variety of benefits or be able to access other forms of support.

“The roadshow events are good for everyone, even if you are in work because the teams involved including from Wakefield Council, WDH Cash Wise and Citizens Advice can look at your individual circumstances and help you get more income. It’s free and completely confidential. At the next round we also want to help with other things such as your bills and energy costs. We aim to get ‘more money in your pocket’.”

The next benefits roadshow will be bigger than the first one, visiting more local areas across the district.

Dates and venues will be announced shortly and published on this website https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/more-money-in-my-pocket/Meanwhile, residents who are experiencing financial hardship can go to one of the nine ‘Help at the Hub’ locations in the district. Here they will find many local organisations who will offer help and advice to anyone worried about money, jobs, housing, or health.