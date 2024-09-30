Beulah Court: Sheltered housing to be demolished two years after controversial closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sheltered housing complex in Knottingley is to be demolished two years after it was controversially closed.

Wakefield District Housing (WDH) announced in 2022 that the facility would be closed in order to build a modern housing scheme.

The decision sparked anger among residents and their relatives after WDH previously promised to invest £3m to upgrade the site to make it a “desirable place to live, where residents feel safe and part of a community”.

Wakefield Council has approved an application by the social housing provider to bulldoze the site.

Beulah Court sheltered living comples, in Knottingley, is to be demolished to build houses.

A planning officer’s report says: “The principle of redeveloping the site will be fully assessed under any future applications and is not being assessed as part of this application.”

Knottingley councillors described the decision to close the accommodation as “utterly callous” at the time of the announcement.

Residents were told in 2020 that millions would be invested to improve the 35 properties at the site amid rumours it was to be scrapped.

WDH then confirmed two years later that it was to close and the remaining seven residents would be moved as the upgrade would not “deliver value for rent payers’ money.”

A petition to save the site was launched and residents and their families held a protest outside the complex.

Their fight was backed by former Knottingley Lib Dem councillor Tom Gordon who described the u-turn as a “slap in the face” for elderly residents.

WDH is one of the UK’s largest social housing providers, with over 32,000 homes across the Wakefield District and the North of England.

Mr Gordon, now MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough said at the time: “Knottingley is a proud town full of local people who have spent their lives here and they should at the very least have the option to grow old in the town they call home.

“We know that we have an ageing population and we need long term investment in all type of accommodation, not just new family homes – which Knottingley has already seen an explosion of locally.

“WDH’s proposal to bulldoze the only local independent living scheme and ship elderly residents off to alternative sites, where they will not be with their friends and where their family may not be able to travel to, is utterly callous and shows that WDH’s attitude toward people growing old is one of indifference.”

A WDH statement on the decision to demolish Beulah Court said: “The only way to make these works affordable would be to significantly increase rent and service charges for residents within the scheme now and in the future.

“This would then have an impact on the affordability of these properties, impacting on demand now and in the future.

“Over the last three years we have been looking at various ways to retain and improve the scheme, in line with what the remaining residents wanted. However, this is not possible.

“There is a higher demand for family homes in the Knottingley area which we can’t ignore.

“We are aware of a care provider in Knottingley who has recently had planning approval to build independent living accommodation close by, impacting on the future demand for this type of WDH accommodation in Knottingley.

“Beulah Court will therefore be closed, demolished and a new housing scheme will be considered on the site that meets the needs of local residents.”