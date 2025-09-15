Big Kid Circus returns to Castleford's Xscape with the brand-new show Kingdom of Kong

Big Kid Circus’ 20th anniversary show ‘Kingdom of Kong’ is set to arrive at Xscape Yorkshire in Castleford this month.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Kid Circus will host a five-day special circus extravaganza at Xscape from Wednesday, September 24 to Sunday, September 28 – bringing an electrifying new show for 2025:

With a whole new cast of artists and performers, thrill-seekers of all ages can expect an incredible spectacle from international artists, featuring acrobatics, exciting choreography, hilarious comedy from the clowns and Europe’s first ever all-female Globe of Death riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star of the production, a 30-foot-tall King Kong, will tower over the stage and take audiences to a whole new journey through theatrics and circus artistry at the same time.

Big Kid Circus returns to Xscape Yorkshire with the brand-new show Kingdom of Kong.

Julia Kirilova from Big Kid Circus, said, “The 2025 Big Kid Circus anniversary production is more than just another circus show; it’s an unmissable spectacle extravaganza.

"A true celebration of global artists and performances from all corners of the world ready to entertain all audiences and leave you in awe as the circus takes on its 20th year on the road and brings it to Xscape in Castleford.”

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said, “We’re excited to welcome back Big Kid Circus as they continue their tour of their spectacular 20th anniversary show here at Xscape Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Big Kid Circus always deliver incredible performances, jaw-dropping stunts, and plenty of family-friendly fun – perfectly reflecting what Xscape is all about.

"Their return promises our guests an action-packed, memorable day out filled with entertainment for all ages.”

Showtimes are:

Wednesday, September 24, 7pm-9pm.

Thursday, September 25, 4:45pm – 6:45pm & 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Friday, September 26, 4:45pm – 6:45pm & 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Saturday, September 27, 2pm – 4pm & 5pm – 7pm

Sunday, September 28, 12pm – 2pm & 3pm – 5pm

Opening day tickets are priced at £9.99 special offer.

The following days, tickets range in price from £13.99 for adults, £12.99 for children and OAPs, and children under two are free.

The Big Kid Circus box office is open on site at Xscape Yorkshire from Tuesday, September 23 from 10am.

Tickets can also be booked in advance via the Big Kid Circus website here.