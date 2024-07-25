Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a great day for one Wakefield bingo player after she scooped the £50K jackpot at the city’s Mecca Bingo.

The player, who hasn’t been named, struck gold in the National Game, which sees bingo clubs across the country join up to play, with the fabulous £50k top prize triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and shouts ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

The remarkable win took place on July 12 at Mecca Bingo Wakefield, where the regular player won the huge £50K jackpot prize.

Before the National Bingo Game started, she told staff that she'd seen a magpie that day and felt a win was coming – and she was more than right!

Michael Palmer, Assistant Manager at Mecca Bingo Wakefield, said: “The atmosphere in the venue was incredible.

"Many players know her and she’s never had a win before so they flurried over to congratulate her. She was so overjoyed and shed a lot of happy tears!’’

The lucky winner is one of three bingo players have struck gold, taking home a combined £150,000 from clubs in Wakefield, Blackpool and Knotty Ash on the National Bingo Game - all within the space of just four days.

The National Bingo Game is played across the UK and offers players the chance to win Jackpot Prizes of up to £50,000 as well as a club prize on every game.